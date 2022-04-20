Tejashwi Extends Full Support To Mahagathbandhan; Seeks Its Extension To Bihar

Lucknow: Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav made a surprise visit to Uttar Pradesh capital and immediately dashed to the residence of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief to greet Ms Mayawati on her birthday and for sealing the Mahagathbandan in the state against BJP.

The meeting between the BSP chief and Mr Yadav lasted for a couple of hours on Sunday night.

After the meeting Mr Yadav, the BSP said, "Lalu Ji was targeted because he was against communal forces. The talks for alliance with RJD in Bihar will be held later."

On the other hand, Mr Yadav said here on Monday , "I had extended warm Birthday greetings in advance to the person who deserves honor because of everything she has achieved in life." He further said that elders teach us a lot when we grow up under their guidance. "I wish many more years of happiness and success to Honourable Mayawati Ji. Happy Birthday," he greeted Ms Mayawati who celebrates her 63rd birthday on Tuesday.

He expressed great admiration for Mayawati and said he could not have missed the opportunity to meet a leader like her. He further said that it had been Laluji's dream to have an alliance consisting of Mayawati and Akhilesh. "Mayawati ji is a senior leader and we would like her guidance in future. Who would leave the chance to speak to her. The kind of alliance in UP is a start of the BJP's endgame. UP and Bihar will kick out BJP from both the states. This alliance will show the path to the entire nation," he said. "My father Lalu Prasad Yadav had always dreamt of an alliance comprising Mayawati Ji and Akhilesh Ji in Uttar Pradesh. Lalu ji is today in jail as he never bowed down in front of the BJP, even I was not spared since I was a boy and cases were lodged against me. My Nitish Chacha was also instrumental in it," said Mr Yadav.

Predicting a whitewash for the BJP in both UP and Bihar after Mahagathbandan, Mr Yadav, the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, told reporters here on late Sunday night that he and his party were not against Modi, but that it was an ideological fight.

"We are not here to defeat Modi Ji, we don't have any personal enmity with him. It is an ideological fight, we have always been opposing the BJP and the RSS. We want to work for our country and save the constitution of the country," he said. Coming down heavily on the Centre's 10 per cent quota for the economically weak from the upper castes, he said that the BJP wants to implement "Nagpur laws" in the country, a reference to the BJP working at the behest of the RSS, which is headquartered in Nagpur.

"There's an atmosphere today where they want to scrap Baba Saheb's Constitution and implement 'Nagpur laws'. People welcome the step taken by Mayawati ji and Akhilesh ji," said Mr Yadav.?

He is scheduled to meet Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday. UNI