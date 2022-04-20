Tejashwi's remark on ability of minister sparks war of words in Bihar assembly

Patna: The ruling JD(U) and Opposition parties in Bihar Assembly engaged in a war of words on Monday triggered after Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav made a remark about Sugarcane Industries Minister Pramod Kumar.

During the session, Yadav asked a question related to sugarcane to which Kumar replied. However, the latter couldn't provide an answer to the supplementary question to which the former said "Kaun aapko minister bana diya, aapko jawab dena aata nahin hai, aap mantri banane ke layak nahin hain." (Who made you a minister, you don't know how to answer a question. You don't deserve to be a minister).

Reacting to Yadav's remark, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad said, "The Leader of Opposition is nobody to decide who should be made minister. Tejashwi should take back his words immediately and appologise to Kumar in public."

Industry Minister Shahnawaz Hussain said, "Tejashwi's remark for the Minister is unacceptable. He is the Leader of Opposition, serving a constitutional post and he should avoid using such language."

Earlier in the budget session, Yadav had slammed Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Mukesh Sahani who was also not able to give a proper answer in the House.

—IANS