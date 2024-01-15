Tej Pratap Yadav's dream: Lord Ram Declares Absence on Jan 22 for Ayodhya Temple Ceremony

Tej Pratap Yadav Sparks Controversy: Claims Lord Ram Rejects Ayodhya Ceremony. In a viral video, the RJD leader asserts a divine dream message, challenging the upcoming consecration event. Disapproval from Shankaracharyas intensifies the controversy, highlighting political and religious tensions.

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav, Bihar minister and RJD leader, stirred controversy with his recent statement about Lord Ram's purported message in his dream, expressing that the deity will not appear at the consecration event in Ayodhya on January 22. In a viral video on social media, Yadav addressed an audience, claiming that Ram ji himself visited him in a dream, stating that the entire event is a charade.



According to Yadav, the divine message conveyed disapproval from the Shankaracharyas, prominent figures in Hinduism, regarding the consecration ceremony. He remarked on the seasonal nature of Ram's significance, asserting that when elections approach, Ram comes to the forefront, but once elections are over, interest in Ram wanes.



Yadav insisted that his dream revelation mirrored those of the four Shankaracharyas, all of whom purportedly dreamt of Ram declining to attend the ceremony. As he shared this revelation, applause erupted from fellow RJD leaders seated behind him.



https://twitter.com/MeghUpdates/status/1746571896001622315?



The consecration of the Ram mandir is scheduled for January 22, yet many opposition leaders have opted not to participate in the event. Earlier reports indicated that Jyotirpeeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati opposed the consecration, while conflicting statements emerged from other Shankaracharyas. Vishwa Hindu Parishad's working president, Alok Kumar, clarified that two Shankaracharyas had openly supported the ceremony, while one indicated a future visit to the temple at his convenience.

—Input from Agencies