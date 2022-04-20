Tej Pratap in Mathura amid discord in RJD, family

Sources said that he has discussed the family discord with his Guru and has decided to embrace spirituality for the time being. These days he is on a religious tour to the pilgrimage city of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Mathura: Amid the continuing internal tussle within one of Bihar's leading political parties -- Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Lalu Prasad's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav has headed to Mathura in 'search of peace'.

However, he has maintained a distance from the media this time.

Tej Pratap has been putting up at his religious guru's residence in Mathura for the past two days.

A video of Tej Pratap Yadav taking blessings from a religious guru has also gone viral on social media.

The infighting in the RJD is making news these days. Tej Pratap Yadav has been demanding the removal of state president Jagdanand Singh, while his brother and former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav is not supporting it.

Earlier also Tej Pratap had gone to Mathura 'in search of peace' when he had a dispute with his wife.

It is being said "there is every possibility of him going from Mathura to Delhi".

