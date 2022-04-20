Teenager reportedly joins militancy, family appeals to return in Srinagar

Srinagar: Family members of a teenager, who went missing since May 19 from his down town Srinagar house and has reportedly joined militancy, have appealed him to come back to home.

According to reports, 19-year-old Mehran Yaseen Shalla had left his home at Kaka Sahib Jamalatta Srinagar on May 18 at around 1915 hrs and did not return back.

Later, a missing report was lodged in police station M R Gunj in the downtown. However, despite massive searches he could not be traced.

An unverified audio hit the social media in which a speaker claiming to be Mehran said he had joined Resistance Front militant outfit and his family members should stop searching for him.

Official sources said that police is verifying the authenticity of the audio clip.

Meanwhile, family members of Mehran, including his other in a video message were seen pleading him to return home.

However, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir range Vijay Kumar has said that joining of local youth in militant ranks was a serious cause of concern. We have been talking with parents to keep a watch on their children, he said adding however, more hard work is required to bring back misguided youth into the mainstream.

'We have also upped our surveillance. But we need to put in more efforts to bring back misguided youth into the mainstream," Mr Kumar said at a function yesterday.

The IGP said the local militants are given opportunity even during live encounters to surrender and join the mainstream. "We have been delaying encounters by three to four hours so that ample opportunity is given to local militants to surrender. We have achieved success at many places were militants have surrendered during live encounters," he said.

"All our officials are working very hard to persuade local militants to surrender. We have arrested many Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and many of them have been booked also. But, again we need to work very hard," he added.

Over a dozen militants were allowed to surrender during encounters in the valley.

—UNI