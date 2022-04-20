    Menu
    Teenager rapes seven-year-old girl in Chitrakoot

    April20/ 2022


    Chitrakoot: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in Raipura area, police said on Monday

    The incident took place on Saturday when the class 12 student took the girl to his house and raped her, SHO, Raipura, Sushil Chandra Sharma said.

    The accused was held on Sunday from the village, he added.

    An FIR was registered by the family members of the victim, when she told them about the incident, he said.

    The girl has been sent for medical examination and probe is on in the matter.

    —PTI

