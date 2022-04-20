Teenager Gangraped On Facebook Live Relocated To Safe Place

New York: A 15-year-old girl whose gangrape was streamed live on Facebook, and her family have been relocated to a "safe space", a media report said.

After the video of the attack was published, the authorities offered relocation services to the victim and her family as they started receiving threats and were being harassed, the Chicago Sun-Times reported on Saturday. On Monday, five to six men allegedly gangraped a teenager and streamed the assault live on Facebook. What was more horrifying was that the 40 people who watched the video did nothing -- not even call the police.

The incident came to the attention of the police on Monday night, when the girl's mother approached the head of Chicago Police and registered a "missing" report. She said the girl disappeared on Sunday from the Lawndale neighbourhood.

The woman also showed to the Chicago Police head the screen shots of the video of the assault. On Tuesday, the girl was found and reunited with her mother. Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the girl was found by Ogden District police officers. The girl's mother said that since the attack, people have threatened on Facebook that "they are going to get her" daughter. She also said that neighbourhood children have been laughing about the incident and ringing the family's doorbell looking for the girl.

Guglielmi said the police have also "directed special attention" to the family's home. Last year three men in the US, who were streaming a video on Facebook Live, ended up recording their own shooting. In the video, the three men were seen streaming a video while listening and rapping along to hip-hop music in a car. About five minutes and 40 seconds into the video, gun shots were fired. The police later confirmed the shooting. The video of the shooting was posted online and was shared over 1,000 times. In another incident, a 28-year-old man was gunned down while he was filming some lighter moments with friends for Facebook Live in Chicago. Antonio Perkins, father of three children, was live-streaming when the shooting occurred in the background. --IANS