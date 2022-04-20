Teenager dies from stroke 'caused by love bite from his girlfriend'

A teenage boy has�died from a stroke�that is understood to have been�caused by a love bite from his girlfriend. Julio Macias Gonzalez, 17, had convulsions while eating dinner with his family in Mexico City, after spending the evening with his 24-year-old girlfriend, local media reported. Emergency services were called, but the boy died at the scene. According to Mexican media reports, doctors believe the suction of the love bite�resulted in�a blood clot, which travelled to Mr Gonzalez�s brain and caused the stroke. The boy�s parents�blamed�his girlfriend for the death, and she�is thought to be in hiding. The family, from the�Iztapalapa borough, told local media they had�disapproved of the seven year age difference between their son and his girlfriend, but he had refused to break up with her. This is the second reported case of a love bite causing a stroke. In 2011, a 44-year-old woman from New Zealand experienced loss of movement in her left arm and was taken to hospital. According to media reports from the time doctors suspected she had had a stroke but couldn�t work out why, until they noticed a bruise on the right side of her neck, left by a love bite. They concluded the�suction from the love bite had damaged a major artery and formed a blood clot, which travelled to her heart and caused a minor stroke. She noticed the symptoms�later, while�sitting watching television. Dr Teddy Wu, who treated the woman at Auckland�s Middlemore Hospital, reported the case in a medical journal. �To my knowledge, it's the first time someone has been hospitalised by a hickey," he said at the time, using the American term for a love bite. The woman was treated with warfarin, an anti-coagulant, and the clot disappeared�almost entirely within a week, leading to a full recovery. Dr Wu told local media�that if the woman had not been treated quickly she could have suffered further strokes. 'Strokes have different levels of severity,' he said, 'but possibly patients can become paralysed.' �The Independent