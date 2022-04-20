Teenaged Rape Victim Gives Birth To Baby In School, Accused Arrested

New Delhi : A 17-year-old girl, who had been repeatedly raped by a neighbour, prematurely delivered a baby in her school bringing the crime to light, police said on Saturday.







The 50-year-old auto-driver who raped her was arrested on Saturday morning, police said.





Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mahadeo Dumbere told IANS that the class 10 student gave birth in the bathroom of a government school in north Delhi on Thursday.





He said the girl had disclosed that the auto driver had raped her six-seven times in the past six months.





He said her family didn't know that she was pregnant, adding that "it looks like she didn't tell the auto driver also about the pregnancy".





On Thursday, the girl had gone to the school to give her class 10 compartment examination where she prematurely delivered the baby, Dumbere said.





The mother and the baby were taken to a nearby hospital and the condition of both is said to be stable.





--IANS