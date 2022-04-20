Teenage girl raped by youth in UP

Budaun (UP): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village under Civil Lines area here, police said on Thursday.

The girl had gone to a 'jagran' on Monday from where her neighbour Pintu lured her to his house and allegedly raped her, Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said.

According to her family, they launched a search for the girl when she went missing from the 'jagran' and she was seen coming out of Pintu's house crying.

The family alleged that his cousin was guarding the house.

A complaint was lodged by her family members on Wednesday after which an FIR was registered and the main accused arrested, the SSP said, adding that the accused's cousin who is also named in the case is absconding.

—PTI