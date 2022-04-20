Teenage girl gang-raped in UP, 3 held: Police

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by seven men in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said, adding that three of the accused were arrested.

The incident took place in the Sandana area on Saturday when the girl, accompanied by a male cousin, was returning home from a fair, the police said.

The seven accused surrounded the duo, beat up the girl's cousin and raped her, they added.

On reaching home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her family members, who informed the police.

Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said an FIR was lodged against the seven accused, adding that three of them, identified as Himanshu (18), Dhannu (20) and Kanta (20), were arrested.

A hunt was on to nab the other accused, the SP said. —PTI