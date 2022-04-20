Teenage Girl From Bijnor Reunites With Family After 12 Years

Shimla: After a span of 12 years, a teenage girl from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor was found at a women's shelter home in Shimla and handed over to her parents.

The girl, identified as Kajal, was seven-year-old when she went missing from a Dussehra fair in Bijnor's Chandpur. After she went missing, Kajal spent five years in Mumbai and was later taken to West Bengal's Durgapur in 2012, before she finally came to the shelter home in Shimla. "Earlier, I was in Mumbai and was shifted to Shimla later," Kajal said.

The teenager was reunited with her family by the Anti-Human Trafficking cell of Haryana state Police after Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Rajesh Kumar visited the shelter home in Shimla. Upon his arrival, Kajal requested him to find her parents.

Following the conversation, Kumar made calls to Mumbai and Durgapur to track her family. "We were able to trace through communication at different levels. She was missing since 2007," he said.

Kumar also added that Kajal's paper work at the shelter home in Shimla carried wrong information regarding her parents' names and address. Kajal, who was enrolled at a government school in Shimla, will continue her studies once she returns to her hometown Bijnor. She is a student of class 10. Her family expressed happiness upon reuniting with their daughter after a long hiatus of 12 years. (ANI)