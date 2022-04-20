Teenage Gang-Rape Victim In UP Commits Suicide

Kanpur: A 13-year-old gang-rape victim has allegedly committed suicide by hanging here, police said on Saturday, with family members claiming that the minor was upset over culprits not being arrested and some women in the neighbourhood taunting her.

The girl, who was allegedly abducted and raped by three teenage neighbours on July 13, was found hanging inside her room on Friday night and her body was sent for a post-mortem examination,

City Superintendent of Police (east) Raj Kumar Agarwal said on Saturday. No suicide note was disco vered from the site, he added. The family of the girl, however, alleged that she was upset with police inaction and comments passed at her by women in the neighbourhood which led her to kill herself. An inquiry has been ordered into the matter and senior officials have visited the aggrieved family, Agarwal said. The SP said Station House Officer Satya Dev Sharma, Cooperganj police post-in-charge Umesh Kumar, Head Constable Urmed Singh and Constable Sanjiv Gautam have been suspended for negligence in discharging official duties.

He also confirmed that an FIR on charges of abatement of suicide was registered against three neighbours, including two women, who have been arrested. The minor girl was abducted and raped on July 13 allegedly by her neighbours Wasif, his brother Wasaf and their friend Shyamu, alias Sammu, all teenagers, the SP said. The girl returned home the next day and narrated the ordeal to her parents, who tried to get an FIR registered with the Rai-purwa police station and finally managed to get it filed on July 27,

but no arrests were made.