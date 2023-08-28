Teenage Dalit boy, grandmother assaulted by intermediate caste boys in TN, 4 detained

Chennai: Four upper caste boys were detained for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old Dalit boy and his grandmother in Karur district of Tamil Nadu.



The issue started when the Dalit boy entered into a verbal spat with an intermediate caste boy leading to a brawl in a government school bus.



However, the next day, the intermediate caste boy and his accomplices reached the boy’s home and assaulted him and his grandmother, Kaliyammal.



The boy and his grandmother are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Karur.



In a police complaint, the victim said that a group of 20 intermediate caste boys reached his home and assaulted him and his grandmother.



Ilango and Manikantan were taken into police custody along with two minors.



This is the second incident of Dalit students being attacked by Intermediate caste boys.



In the first incident at Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district, a group of intermediate caste boys reached the home of a Dalit boy and assaulted him.



In the milieu, the younger sister of the Dalit boy also suffered injuries.



Notably, the Dalit Intellectual Collective had urged the state government to do away with the practice of wristbands being used in the school which gives a clear identity of various castes based on colour of the bands.

—IANS