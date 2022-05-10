Teenage boy drowns in Mumbai lake

Mumbai: A 15-year-old boy drowned in the Vihar lake in Powai area here while swimming, police said on Tuesday.

The boy, identified as Gautam Panchal, had gone for a swim at the lake with his friends on Monday afternoon, an official said.

Prima facie, Panchal drowned as he failed to gauge the depth of the water in the lake, he said.

He was fished out of the water by local people and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered.—PTI