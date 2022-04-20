Teen Raped In UP's Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli: A teen was allegedly raped by a youth in the Bhadokhar area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police sources said on Saturday.

According to sources here, the youth hailing from a village in the Bhadokhar area threatened the girl and raped her. The youth also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the crime.

The victim later informed her parents about the incident. The family members of the victim then intimated the police about the incident. After getting a written complaint, the police have registered a case. The accused is still at large. Further probe is on. UNI