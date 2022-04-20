Teen Girl Writes Letter In Blood To Akhilesh Yadav Asking Justice For Mother Burned Alive

She said her mother was killed in front of her and her sister for failing to give her in-laws a son. A 15-year-old from Bulandshahr has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, in her own blood, seeking justice for her mother. Two months ago, her mother was burned alive in front of her and her 11-year-old sister for failing to give her in-laws a son, reports Times of India. Latika tried to save her mother. She called the police helpline for aid, but no one responded. The ambulance she called didnt't arrive either. By the time she reached the hospital, with the help of her Uncle, Latika's mother, Anu Bansal had suffered 95 percent burns on her body. Meanwhile, the police complaint claimed that the death was a case of suicide. The teenager has now written to the chief minister, seeking justice for her mother's death. In her letter, she has written that her mother had been tortured for 15 years by her in-laws. "I can never forget what I saw. My mother was burned alive in front of my eyes," she wrote. She wrote that when her sister was born 11 years ago, all three of them were thrown out of the house and lived on rent. On the day of her mother's death, her grandmother told her that her father would be wed to someone else who could bear a son for the family. "It led to an altercation which resulted in them setting my mother on fire. My little sister could not stop crying, but I had to be brave so I called up 100," Latika told ToI. Bulandshahr's additional superintendent of police (city) Ram Mohan Singh said that he victim's husband, Manoj Bansal, was arrested soon after the complaint was filed. After Latika's letter went viral on Twitter, Bulandshahr police tweeted this: "A case was registered by the mother of the deceased under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against eight people, including the husband of the deceased. The husband has been sent to jail and it was found that the names of the other seven accused were put wrongly in the complaint. The deceased had committed suicide by setting herself on fire."