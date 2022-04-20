Teen Girl Raped By Neighbour In UP's Chitrakoot, Accused Absconding

Chitrakoot: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Pahadi township of Uttar Pradesh''s Chitrakoot district, police said on Wednesday. The girl, a Class 11 student, was sleeping in the house when the 22-year-old youth sneaked into the house and allegedly raped her on Monday night, SHO Shravan Kumar said.

As other members of the family rushed out on hearing her cries, the accused jumped over the wall and fled after issuing threatening to kill her, the SHO said, An FIR has been registered on Tuesday based on the girl''s father filing a complaint under various sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Raids are being conducted to catch hold of the accused who is absconding, the police officer added. —PTI