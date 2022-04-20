Technomentis Ushers In A New Era Of Innovation With Spark 2017

"Innovation needs holistic approach in school education"- SP Verma, Director, VITD





Greater Noida: Technomentis successfully conducted SPARK, the biggest innovation festival in KR Manglam World School ,Greater Noida on 30th March 2017. An innovation Festival that fosters creative learning, innovative thinking and understanding of STEM concepts among school children was inaugurated by Mr S.P. Verma, veteran educationist and Director, Vidya Institute of Training and Development, VKP, Meerut as Chief Guest. The event was an initiative of Technomentis Edu Services, supported by Intel India.













Host Principal Mrs Nandini Shekhar welcomed the chief guest Mr S P Verma, Director Vidya Institute of Training and Development, Meerut and judges of the Innovation Festival namely Dr Rajesh Mishra, Head of Department, Electronics and Communication Engg., Gautam Budh University and Mr Aishwarye Chauhan, IoT Innovator and scholar from Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, USA.













After distributing the prizes to the winners, Mr S P Verma applauded the efforts and said "Spark 2017 organised by Technomentis and supported b Intel India and KR Manglam World School was a wonderful event which provided a platform for students to showcase their innovative ideas in the form of working exhibits / prototypes. This event has enhanced their creativity. School teachers and Principals should use holistic approach for innovation and to imbibe scientific temper among students. Teachers should give such projects which integrate various subjects and give emphasis on team work. " He congratulated all the winners , organisers and parents.

























Event organiser and Founder Technomentis Edu Services Mrs Astha Sharma provided the details and said - "Over 100 students presented their innovative ideas to tackle real life issues with working solutions at SPARK 2017.The prototypes were like Smart Highway Lighting system, Crowded Bus Counters – to prevent bus overloading, Smart Mobile Controlled Cookers, Food Makers, Home Security Solutions, Automatic Medicine Dispensers, Smart Fish tank feeder systems, Laundry sorters, Air Pollution monitors to name a few interesting ones. Students worked with advanced sensors and microcontrollers system mastering circuit design, mechanical designs, robotic applications and programming logic.The festival began with Ideation workshops, where over 700 students representing 15 schools submitted their innovative ideas. The best of those were shortlisted . Over the course of last one month, five Innovation Bootcamps were organized in Noida where approximately 100 students participated, free of cost. Today the final exhibition is hosted at K.R. Mangalam World School, Greater Noida. The event saw participation of numerous reputed school from the NCR region like DPS, Step by Step, G.D. Goenka, Shiv Nadar School ,etc."

















She added that reputed mentors from the Electronics Industry and Academic Community were part of the judging panel . The projects were judged based on originality, creative treatment and the viability of the idea in real life. Awards were for Coolest Idea, Design Excellence and Best Team at the event. Team from Intel India and Benett University Innovation cell also visited the event and recommended some models for International festivals and patents. So the spark ignited will go a long way !!! Winners were awarded with memento, certificate, prizes and books written by Mr S P Verma.





























Results were as below.



