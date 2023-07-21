Technology to be core driver for employment: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G20 Labour Ministers' conference on Friday, saying that we are living in the period of the fourth industrial revolution, where technology is and will continue to be the primary engine of employment.

Modi, in a video message to the Indore gathering, emphasised the need of training and education for the future of the workforce. India could soon become a major source of skilled labour around the globe. Each nation has its own set of economic resources, opportunities, and challenges that must be taken into account.

When it comes to the long-term funding of social security, "adopting a one-size-fits-all approach is not suitable."

When the previous such technological revolution occurred, India's prime minister boasted about the country's ability to spawn innumerable new technology employment.

He also stressed the G20's responsibility in truly internationalising the dissemination of knowledge and expertise.

Modi has also praised the efforts of member countries to launch worldwide reference of vocations by skills and certifications.

That, he argued, calls for innovative approaches to global coordination and cooperation, as well as new migration and mobility alliances.

According to the Prime Minister, governments around the world will be able to create evidence-based policies for better skilling, workforce planning, and gainful employment if they share statistics, information, and data regarding companies and workers.

While he acknowledged that social protection for all is a central goal of the 2030 Agenda, he noted that the current framework adopted by international organisations only takes into account benefits structured in certain narrow ways, leaving out a number of benefits provided in other forms.

In his speech, Modi emphasised the importance of including programmes like universal public health care, food security, insurance, and pensions in order to provide a complete picture of India's social safety coverage.—Inputs from Agencies