Tech Mahindra teams up with AWS to offer Blockchain solutions

New Delhi: IT major Tech Mahindra on Monday announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build solutions based on Blockchain technology across verticals, including aviation and aerospace, telecom, and healthcare.

Tech Mahindra will introduce Blockchain solutions built on Amazon Managed Blockchain to global customers using AWS and other leading organisations across the globe, it said in a statement.

"Our collaboration with AWS will support future pandemic preparedness and accelerate an economic rebound post Covid-19 for organisations operating global supply chains and eliminate silos," said Rajesh Dhuddu, Blockchain and Cybersecurity Practice Leader, Tech Mahindra.

Amazon Managed Blockchain is a fully managed service that makes it easy to create and manage scalable blockchain networks using the popular open source frameworks.

Tech Mahindra plans to develop and market several transformative Blockchain solutions across a gamut of industries like banking and financial services, telecom, retail, manufacturing, oil and gas, travel and logistics and healthcare in the next 12 to 18 months.

The collaboration is in line with Tech Mahindra's 'TechMNxt' charter, which focuses on providing solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the customer's evolving needs.

Tech Mahindra is part of the $21 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 240,000 people in over 100 countries. —IANS