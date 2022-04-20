Tech Mahindra eyes diversified global workforce

Davos: Committed to a diversified global workforce, IT major Tech Mahindra chief C P Gurnani has said employees in the IT industry will have to continuously re-skill themselves as 10-15 percent technology jobs will become obsolete every year. "We will have a diversified global workforce, but I can't give any numbers as in our business numbers can be translated into revenue and I'm in a quiet period. "But I can tell you that as a firm we are committed to a diversified and a global workforce. We are committed to take advantages of the productivity and efficiency gains for our end customers," said Gurnani, who was here to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting. Asked whether Indian IT sector was ready to embrace the new emerging technologies, a hot topic of discussion at the five-day WEF summit that ended last night, Gurnani told PTI in an interview that India is indeed embracing new technology. "There are few parts to it. The number one is have we embraced the new technology? The fact is Narendra Modi ran his Prime Ministerial election campaign as much on social media and 3D holographic images as much by personally meeting people all over the country. "That shows that India has indeed embraced the technology. "Second part is will the new technology replace some of the traditional jobs? Technology by definition makes something obsolete. So, my opinion is that it is happening and it will continue to happen and 10-15 percent of technology jobs will become obsolete every year," he added. To a question on whether it will open up a new window for new kinds of jobs, Gurnani said, "I am convinced that it will do. The new technology in areas of networking, software virtualisation, crowd sourcing and Internet of everything will open new avenues and if I am agile. "Any employee will have to change his hats, not necessarily change the company. However, the employee wont be able to say that he or she will only work in one technology. "In my opinion, in their careers of 35 years if they don't change their hats ten times, there is something wrong. You have to re-skill yourself and you have to know new technology processes and business and then openings will be available and it is for us to adopt." PTI