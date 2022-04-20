Tech key to exploring new frontiers of economic recovery: Nadella

New Delhi: Microsoft's Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella on Saturday said that despite the constraint caused by the pandemic, digital technology is being adopted to scale core resilience, not only for future transformation but for business continuity.

Addressing the 'AI and the New Digital World Ahead' session at industry body Ficci's 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM), Nadella said: "The ability to use the digital tools and our built-in infrastructure and capability around the digital track is going to create resilience and transformation."

Asserting further on the future during a fireside chat with Ficci President Sangita Reddy, Nadella said that broad paradigms are re-shaping the expectations especially the exponential changes and the exponential change is technology.

"The innovation in India around digital infrastructure in every field, from financial services, healthcare to retail is tremendous due to the ubiquity of computing fabric that is available through every Indian business and every Indian citizen," he said.

Taking this a step further, Nadella elucidated: "Computation and computing fabric is now embedded in the real world and the layer of AI and data capability is getting embedded in every consumer and business application is tremendous."

According to Nadella, public sector should be supported in their modernisation.

"To develop the economy, a catch-up growth is possible when both the public institution and public sector can move rapidly," said the Microsoft CEO.

–IANS