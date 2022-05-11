TEC In Collaboration With DIC PU Organizes Declamation Contest

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Technology Enabling Centre (TEC), Punjab University in collaboration with Design Innovation Centre (DIC) of Panjab University organized declamation contest on the topic "Holistic approach to science and technology for sustainable future" to celebrate National Technology Day, 2022.

Dean Research of Panjab University, Prof. Sudhir Kumar and Director of UIET, Panjab University graced the occasion and encouraged the students.

Mesmerising keynote address was delivered by Prof. Sudhir Kumar. Professor Sudhir suggested that scientists should communicate their research work in local Indian languages. Prof. Sudhir further suggested that trajectory of scientific & technological development should ensure harmony with self, family, society, local ecosystem and entire world at large. He highlighted that Indian knowledge system has capacity to ensure Holistic Approach to Science & Technology. Director of UIET Professor J K Goswamy urged youngsters to pick problems faced by local industry and society for innovation and provide sustainable solutions. Participants from various CRIKC institutes like UIET PU, CCET, CIAB, IIT Ropar etc. participated in the contest and cash prize was awarded to the winners. Ramneek Kaur from ECE, UIET, PU secured first position, Harleen Kaur from CSE, UIET, PU secured second position and Chaitanya from EEE, UIET, PU secured third place. The program concluded with Surender Singh Saini of CSIO-CSIR sharing his thoughts on National Technology Day, 2022 and distribution of prizes and certificates.