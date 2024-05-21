Teaser of Vikrant Massey-starrer 'Blackout' unveiled

Directed by Devang Bhavsar, 'Blackout' promises a thrilling and comedic experience. Anil Kapoor shared the teaser on Instagram, generating excitement with the caption, "Samay Samay ki baat hai, dekhte hai yeh raat ka badshah koun hai.

Mumbai: On Tuesday, actor Anil Kapoor unveiled the teaser of Vikrant Massey-starrer 'Blackout'.

Directed by Devang Bhavsar, 'Blackout' is touted to be a crime thriller comedy. It also stars Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover,

Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor dropped the teaser's link and wrote, "Samay Samay ki baat hai, dekhte hai yeh raat ka badshah koun hai #BlackoutTeaser Out now!

#Blackout streaming June 7th exclusively on #JioCinemaPremium."

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Niraj Kothari, Blackout is slated to stream on JioCinema from June 7. The film is written by Devang Bhavsar, Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal.

Vikrant is also set to feature in 'The Sabarmati Report' alongside Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

In the film, Vikrant plays a vernacular journalist, Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra.

The film is helmed by Ranjan Chandel. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan serve as the producers of the film.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released in May, will now be out in August 2024.

Meanwhile, Vikrant is basking in the success of his film '12th Fail', which is helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It emerged as a word-of-mouth hit towards the end of last year, grossing nearly Rs 60 crore worldwide at a time when mid-budget films aren't even getting theatrical releases.

Based on a book by Anurag Pathak, '12th Fail' chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. The film puts the spotlight on his journey and how his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, was instrumental in his rise.

—ANI