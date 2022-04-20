Teaser of Akshay Kumar's 'Filhaal 2' creates curiosity among fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ahead of the release of the love song, 'Filhaal 2', makers on Wednesday unveiled its teaser featuring Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon.





In the teaser, a heartbroken Akshay Kumar can be seen dancing at Nupur Sanon's wedding.





For the unversed, 'Filhaal 2' is a sequel to the hit song 'Filhaal', which was sung by Punjabi singer B Praak. The new version is sung by B Praak only. Arvindr Khaira has directed the video.





Punjabi star Ammy Virk is also a part of the song.





Sharing the link of the teaser on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Filhaal se mohabbat karne ka samay aa rha hai."





Speaking of the teaser, a brief glimpse of characters Dr Kabir Malhotra (played by Akshay Kumar) and Meher Grewal (essayed by Nupur Sanon) have surely left fans curious.





"Can't wait to see what happenes between the two," a user commented.





"Akshay is looking so heartbroken. Eagerly waiting for the track," another one wrote.





'Filhaal 2' will release on July 6. The song will mark Akshay Kumar's second independent music video after the 2019 released hit song 'Filhaal'. (ANI)



