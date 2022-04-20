Teams of AIIMS Rishikesh available 24x7 for medical assistance of Kumbh piligrims

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Team of AIIMS Rishikesh will be available round the clock for the medical facility of the piligrims to the Kumbh Mela. Along with this, disaster wards and ICU beds have been reserved at AIIMS Rishikesh to deal with the disaster situation on major kumbh bathing days.

Sector Hospital at Bairagi Camp Haridwar is being operated by AIIMS Rishikesh. Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS arrived in Sector Hospital at Bairagi Camp Haridwar on Thursday to oversee the arrangements. In this regard, he gave necessary guidelines to the team of doctors. He conducted intensive inspections of the Covid Testing Area, OPD, IPD, Registration Counter, Dispensary, MI Room etc. made in the hospital.

On this occasion, Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS said that services of advanced life support and basic life support will also be available by AIIMS during any kind of disaster in Kumbh or for the treatment of serious types of patients. He said that all the facilities of first aid are being operated by AIIMS in the Sector Hospital. If needed, serious type of patients will be admitted to AIIMS and treatment will be started immediately. Teams of doctors serving round the clock have been deployed for the convenience of the common piligrims at Sector Hospital in Haridwar. Professor Ravikant said that the aim of AIIMS is that there should be no shortage of medical facility for the piligrims coming from the country and abroad in the Maha Kumbh.

Dr. Madhur Uniyal, Nodal Officer Sector Hospital from AIIMS said that ICU beds and operation theater reserves will be kept in AIIMS to deal with any kind of disaster during major bathing days. On this Prof. Manoj Gupta Dean Academic, Prof. UB Mishra Dean Hospital Administration, Dr. Rohit Raina, Dr. Bhargava, Nursing Officer Subhash Chaudhary, Mool Chand etc. were present.