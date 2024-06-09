Team that keeps the emotion back will win: Yuvraj Singh on India vs Pakistan clash

With the Men in Blue coming off a strong win against Ireland, and Pakistan looking to recover from a super-over loss to the US, the match promises intense face-offs like Mohammad Amir vs Rohit Sharma and Shaheen Afridi vs Virat Kohli.

New York: Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh said the team that can keep the 'emotion back' will win the upcoming high-voltage match in the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

The Men in Blue are coming into this match after beating Ireland by eight wickets. Babar Azam-led Pakistan conceded a disappointing loss against the US in the super-over in their previous game of the marquee event.

Speaking in a video shared on the social media account of ICC, Yuvraj said that everyone is moved by the emotions of the India vs Pakistan match.

The former cricketer added that he is looking forward to the clash between Mohammad Amir and Rohit Sharma in the most awaited match of the tournament.

"I think we're all moved by the emotion of the India-Pakistan game because we have a lot of history. Pakistan have got some really fiery bowlers. I think we got a stronger batting side. I'm definitely looking at Mohammad Amir vs Rohit because he likes to get the ball full and then Shaheen Afridi against Virat. I think these are going to be some big matchups. But at the end of the day, you have to use your mind. You have to play according to the situation and I feel the team that plays according to the situation and keeps the emotion back will definitely win this game," Yuvraj said.

Watch: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7_RZxpvBf1/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

India skipper Rohit Sharma is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup with 1015 runs after appearing in 40 matches. Meanwhile, in the T20 World Cup, Kohli scored 308 runs in five matches at an average of 308.00 and a strike rate of 132.75, with four half-centuries and best score of 82*.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/%22rohit-kohli-ko-apna-dost-samjho%22:-india-fans-engage-in-fun-banter-with-pakistan's-shaheen-afridi-ahead-of-marquee-clash

India T20 WC Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan T20 WC Squad: Babar Azam (C), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

—ANI