Team Of Senior UP Officials Rush To 18 COVID Affected Districts

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Friday rushed a team of senior officials to 18 districts in the state which have reported 20 or more coronavirus cases.

The team includes three senior officers, including an IAS , an IPS and a health department doctor, will be visiting the 18 identified districts where they will review the arrangements made to contain the virus and monitor the ground situation about the facilities being provided especially with regards the lockdown.

State additional Chief Secretary Home Awnish Awasthi said here on Friday that these officials would regularly send their reports to the government and will be staying in the respective districts for 5 to 6 days.

"These officials would be visiting the hospitals and quarantine shelters, check community kitchens and take stock of the training programme for the medicos. They will also review the situation under lock down and report back to the government," he stated.

The districts the officials will visit are Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut , Moradabad, Ferozabad, Amroha, Bulandshahar, Shamli, Kanpur, Auriyya, Rae Bareli , Bijnore, Saharanpur , Basti, Sitapur and Hapur.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions that strictness should be maintained at the hotspots in the affected districts and no one except medical and sanitisation workers and people making home deliveries no one should be allowed inside these areas. Mr Awasthi said that the hotspot model of UP is being praised in the entire country and the world and it has set an example on how to contain the virus. The CM said that proper training programme should be given to the medicos to contain the infection and ensure that COVID-19 patients do not reach non Covid hospital or vise versa. Mr Awasthi also said that the CM has also directed the authorities to strengthen the telemedicine system in the state at the district level so that patients can get consultation in their homes. UNI



