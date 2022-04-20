Team Led By DIG Garhwal To Bring Rape-Murder Accused To Book: Minister

Haridwar / Dehradun: A team headed by the DIG, Garhwal will be set up to look into the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Haridwar recently and bring the culprits to book, the Uttarakhand Assembly was told on Thursday.

Making the announcement during a discussion on the issue in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madan Kaushik said the government wants capital punishment for the perpetrators of the brutal crime.

"A team led by the DIG, Garhwal is being set up to take further action in the case. The team will not only probe the case, but will also do its regular monitoring," he said.

One of the accused has already been arrested while the reward money on the head of the other, who is on the run, has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs one lakh in a bid to expedite his arrest, Kaushik said.

He reiterated that the case will be heard in a fast-track court for the sake of speedy justice.

The girl was raped and murdered in Haridwar on Sunday. Her body was found from the godown of a readymade garment shop located in the same colony where she lived a day later, sparking tension in the area with the locals vandalising the shop. —PTI