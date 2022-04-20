Team Kangana Lashes Out At Anurag Kashyap, Calls Him 'Mini Mahesh Bhatt'

The digital team of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has taken on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap now. Calling Kashyap "mini Mahesh Bhatt", Kangana's digital team, which identifies as Team Kangana Ranaut on an unverified Twitter account, also claimed that "Queen" is the only hit in his career!



On Tuesday morning, Kashyap had tweeted from his verified account how he never gets the backing of big producers and how he has helped Kangana in the past. Kashyap wrote in Hindi: "Bollywood does not earn me my bread. No Dharma, Excel or YRF studio comes to produce my films. I had to create a new company by my own and I did that. We had made Queen when Kangana had no work. When Tanu Weds Manu got stuck, I had helped Aanand Rai by taking him to financers so that the film can be completed. You can go ask him. Yes I am taking names and will continue to speak the truth."

In response, Team Kangana Ranaut tweeted on their unverified account: "Yes it is true. Another truth is Queen remains the only hit film to come out of your entire career and even from the production house called Phantom you 4 partners started, you should be thankful as well just how she is."

The 2013 Kangana Ranaut-starrer National Award-winning film "Queen" was produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures along with Phantom Films, a film production and distribution company founded by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl. The film was directed by Vikas Bahl.

The Twitter battle between Kashyap and Kangana's digital team started after the filmmaker tweeted about the actress early on Tuesday.

Anurag Kashyap shared a video from last year where Kangana can be seen giving bytes to the paparazzi at Mumbai airport shortly after the release of her film "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi". In the video, the actress reacts to allegations against her that she has cropped some of her co-star's roles in the film and not given due credit to director Krish, who walked out of the project reportedly due to creative differences with Kangana. The actress had directed the rest of the film taken credit as the director. In the video, Kangana says in Hindi: "He has been given credit for the film. If he has anything else to say, he should talk to the producer instead of attacking me. The film has been made and is now running in theatres. You can't do anything with it now. Fortunately or unfortunately I have directed it. I have taken the final decisions."

"Whoever is saying their roles have been cropped, I want to tell them that whatever position I am in today, be it as a three-time National Award-winning actor or a filmmaker, I have earned it with my hard work, my dad did not give it to me. You should also try to achieve the same instead of crying. Even my roles have been cropped in films, I have been replaced at the last minute and even did five-minute long roles. If I am powerful, then I have deserved it, I have earned it. It is my prerogative as a director to decide how I want to utilise which actor. People who are struggling in their lives, should be inspired by me. What is the point in being jealous of me or attacking me?" she further says in the video.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Kashyap wrote in Hindi: "Watched Kangana's interview yesterday. She used to be a very good friend of mine at one time. She would increase my confidence by coming in each of my films. But I don't know this new Kangana. And now I just watched a scary interview of her which she gave immediately after the release of Manikarnika."

"@KanganaTeam enough is enough. If your friends and family member cannot see this then the fact is that everybody is using you and you have nobody to call your own. Rest is upto you, I don't care what abuses you throw at me." Kangana's digital team hit back at the filmmaker by calling him "mini Mahesh Bhatt." They wrote in two separate tweets:

"Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti nationals, urban naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia."

"Blood thirsty terrorism promoters urban naxals and anti nationals hv come out in full force, dey call themselves anti establishment bt nw ganging up on a lone warrior to protect people who psychologically and emotionally lynched Shushant, did dey say a word when he ws bullied and killed?"