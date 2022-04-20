Team India trains as SL battles Covid-19

Colombo: Even as the ODI series against Sri Lanka has been deferred by five days, the Indian players are going ahead with their preparations for the series with usual intensity.





The series, which was supposed to start on July 13 and will instead begin on July 18, was delayed after two members of the Sri Lankan team -- data analyst GT Niroshan and batting coach Grant Flower -- had tested positive after the squad had returned from the series in England.





While the home side is battling COVID-19 problems and was forced into isolation before some of them were allowed to come out, the Indians are progressing seamlessly.





They had a regular net session on Monday.





The BCCI tweeted a video of the team's practice session with a message: "#TeamIndia in the groove for the Sri Lanka series".





The video showed Shikhar Dhawan and his boys going through the full routine -- batting, bowling and fielding.





The tweet said further, "Prep & more prep [emoticons: right-facing fist, left-facing fist], Batting [emoticon: fire], bowling [emoticon: flexed biceps], fielding [emoticon: high voltage sign]."

—IANS

