Team India start outdoor training, two days after arriving in Sydney

Sydney: The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team began their first outdoor training session here on Saturday, two days after their arrival for the upcoming series against Australia starting November 27.

The Indian team had started their journey from Dubai a day after the final of IPL 2020. They landed in Australia on Thursday and will remain in quarantine for 14 days. However, Cricket Australia have made arrangements for outdoor training.

"Two days off the plane and #TeamIndia had their first outdoor session today. A bit of Person running to get the body moving!" BCCI posted on social media.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20s and a four-Test series on the tour.

The tour will start with the three ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 27, 29) and Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 2) followed by the three-match T20I series at Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 4 ) and the SCG (December 6, 8).

After the white ball series, the teams will participate in the Border-Gavaskar Test series, beginning with the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval from December 17. It will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the SCG (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).

