Teachers to be trained as Corona warriors in UP

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that adequate training should be given to government teachers - from primary to degree level - so that they can be turned into ''Corona Warriors''.

Briefing reporters on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi said that the Chief Minister said that this would further strengthen the government''s fight against the Corona virus.

"The Chief Minister has also said that the capacity of level 1 to 3 of Covid hospitals would be enhanced and more quarantine centres would be set up in various districts. The Chief Minister also reviewed the situation in Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad and spoke to their nodal officers," Awasthi said.

Meanwhile, two hotspots in Lucknow - Munshi Pulia and Khurram Nagar - have been declared as green zones with no new cases of Corona positive persons in these areas.

The Chief Minister has further ordered for making necessary arrangements to send students preparing for competitive exams in Prayagraj to their homes in 300 UPSRTC buses. The students will be sent in these buses in two rounds, Awasthi said.

--IANS