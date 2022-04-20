Teachers In UP To Be Appointed On Written Exam

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce written examination in the appointment of assistant teachers for the state-run High schools and Intermediate colleges doing way with grade and interview system as prevalent earlier.

State Public Service Commission will conduct the examinations.

The decision was approved by the state cabinet that met here today. Government spokesman and Health Minister Sidharthnath Singh said earlier marks of class X and XII were included in the merit list while appointment of assistant teachers. "Suggesting changes in the selection process the state cabinet has now approved written test. The applicant should be graduate and should have passed B.Ed. The Examination will be conducted by State Public Service Commission," Mr Singh said.

He said selection will be carried out on the basis of written test only and there will be no interview. "This is done to bring transparency in the selection process. We expect good and educated people will pass this examination," he said.

There are 9,342 vacancies against which nine lakh people had applied.

In another decision the cabinet has given its approval for introduction of regional Udan service in Uttar Pradesh under which all the important cities will be connected with Lucknow by air. It will be implemented in 15 divisions of the state barring Kanpur and Basti.

Kanpur has been excluded from the list because of its proximity with Lucknow while Basti does not have infrastructure to start this service. Mr Singh said it is a central government scheme under which 20 seater planes will operate. "Though the actual fare of the service is Rs 4500 but the passenger will have to pay Rs 2500 while the rest Rs 2000 will be reimbursed by the government. For first 10 seats central government will reimburse Rs 1600 and state government will chip in with Rs 400 while for the rest 10 seats the state government will reimburse Rs 2000," he said.

The government has proposed sops to the companies which include setting up of offices and providing free parking place for the airplanes.

The government has proposed subsidy for introduction of sprinkler system in those areas where ground water has depleted to the critical and semi-critical zone. This proposal will be for next five years from 2017-18 to 2021-22.

"This scheme will be implemented in all seven districts of Bundelkhand and 261 critical and semi-critical blocks. The small and marginal farmers will get subsidy of 90 per cent while others will get subsidy of 80 per cent," government spokesman said. Taking a cue from Gujarat and Haryana Government has introduced cash incentive for those who inform about power theft. The informer will get 10 per cent of the total amount realized while the team that raids the complex will get other 10 per cent as incentive. This scheme will be implemented in those areas where power load is more than 5 kw.

Government spokesman said that for Power for All scheme the government has decided to take loan of Rs 1250 crore for completion of distribution projects of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation limited while for transmission it is proposed to take Rs 843.75 crore. UNI