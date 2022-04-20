Teachers Impart Knowledge About Online Classes To Rural Students In Moradabad

Moradabad: Teachers are providing help to students in rural areas amid coronavirus pandemic. Students who are facing problem in handling 'Diksha' online study app are being assisted by teachers in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. Teachers are helping students and telling them usage of 'Diksha' app. The study material is available in both audio and visual format on this app. The 'Diksha' platform offers teachers, students and parents to engage in learning material which is relevant to the prescribed school curriculum. It is a platform for school education which is an initiative by National Council of Educational Research and Training.











