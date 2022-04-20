Teachers Give Notice of Picketing To DIOS, Bijnor

Bijnor: A delegation of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh, dist Bijnor met the District Inspector of Schools, Mr Rajesh Kumar in his office today and apprised him of various pending demands and problems of teachers. Under the leadership of Mr Vinesh Tyagi, the Dist President of UPMSS, the deligation demanded speedy disposal of files pending in his office for a long time. The members of the deligation also demanded the DIOS to prepare the ledger of NPS and issuing accounts slip to the teachers appointed after April 1, 2005. A memorandum including15 points regarding the problems of teachers and employees and the complaint of the accountant working in DIOS office, was presented to the DIOS. Mr Gayur Asif, the District Vice President of the Sangh said that in15 days, in the case of non-disposal of complaints, a sit-in demonstration will be organized at the DIOS Office. The DIOS assured the deligation that all the demands will be fufilled within a fortnight. The District Secretary Mr Vinod Kumar, Rajendra Solanki, Sudhanshu Vats, Brajveer Singh, Anand Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Ravindra Sharma, Sardar Gursharan Singh, the learned teachers and combative leaders of the Sangh were present in the delegation.