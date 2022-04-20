Teachers Accused Of Beating Up A School Girl Suspended After DM Orders Action

Champawat: The District Education Officer (Basic) of Champawat, Satyanarayan has with immediate effect suspended two teachers accused of atrocities on a schoolgirl in a Chaudakot school.

According to the sources, the action taken against the teachers who are close to leaders of the ruling party has created quite a stir in the department. Due to the political connections of these two teachers, the education department had previously almost given a clean chit to both the accused. This action was taken after an enquiry was conducted on the DM's instruction. On May 17, these two teachers had mercilessly beaten up a school girl for not answering a question. Studying in the primary school of Chaudakot, the 8 year old girl Seema, sustained seriously injuries in the beating and fainted. She was taken to the Tanakpur Government Hospital for treatment.

The accused are known to be close to highly placed politicians. Succumbing to political pressure, the family of the girl had withdrawn the matter from the police, on the third day of the incident itself. However, media reports prompted the DM to order an investigation. The enquiry was handed over to Block education officer Anshul Bisht. The teachers accepted to having beaten up the girl with a stick in the enquiry. The district education officer then handed over the inquiry report to DM. Based on the report of the enquiry the DM had instructed the Education Department to take strong action against the accused. DEO Satyanarayan has suspended the accused teachers Krishnakant Bohra and Vandana. He said that other teachers would be posted in Chaudakot after the summer vacations.