Teacher Using Fake Certificates Sentenced To Five Years In Prison

Almora: The court of Additional Sessions Judge RK Srivastava upheld the judgment of the lower court and sentenced Vijendra Kumar, resident of Kiran, Rampur Krishna, District Bijnore, who got the job of assistant teacher with a fake BTC certificate, to three years imprisonment and fine of five thousand rupees.

Vijendra Kumar got appointment as a primary teacher on 21 January 1992 in the state primary school, Seuda development block Lamgra in Almora district. He was transferred to Haridwar district in October 2001 and posted as Assistant Teacher Government Primary School Bahadarpur Jat-2. In the meanwhile, an FIR was lodged at Lamgada police station against Vijendra Kumar for using a fake BTC certificate to gain government employment.

After receiving the complaint, Chief Education Officer Haridwar named Principal, Government High School Jwalapur Kala Haridwar as Investigating Officer. Registrar Examination Regulatory Authority Uttar Pradesh Allahabad found Vijendra's BTC certificate fake after investigation. Vijendra had shown training in certificates from Bareilly district in 1988.

The police completed the investigation of the case and presented the charge sheet in the court. The case was tried in the judicial magistrate Almora's court. The judicial magistrate punished the accused Vijender Kumar with a three-year sentence under Section 420 and a fine of three thousand rupees and two years of imprisonment and a fine of two thousand rupees under Section 47. The accused appealed in the District and Sessions Judge Almora's court against the decision. After extensive study of the case, the Additional Sessions Judge upheld the punishment of the accused teacher Vijendra Kumar.

The District Government Advocate Girish Chandra Phulara, Assistant District Government Advocate Faujdari Shekhar Chandra Nalwal and Harish Manral, and Special Public Prosecutor Bhupendra Kumar Joshi represented the government in the case.