Teacher Should Build Character Of Students: Yogi

Pratapgarh/Sultanpur: Kicking off `School chalo campaign', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked teachers to build character of students who in turn will help building a strong nation while in Sultanpur he advocated the need to stop exodus from rural to urban areas.

"Teachers can play a pivotal role in building character of students because education is the only base on which the strong edifice of a nation can stand. Even Gita talks about the importance of someone making knowledgeable," Yogi said while flagging off the "School Chalo Abhiyaan" here on Tuesday morning.

CM has stayed for a night at dalit-dominated Kandhai Madhupur village in Patti tehsil of Pratapgarh and in the morning he held a meeting with officials and later flagged off the School Chalo campaign.

He said our aim should be to bring qualitative change in the education so that we can fulfill the commitment to make every child of this state educated. "From this academic session we are introducing new syllabus so that poor and rich could get equal education," he said.

Later in the day he went to Sultanpur where he said that in order to make the country a super power, there is an instant need to stop exodus from the rural areas to the cities. "We have to provide all basic infrastructure in the villages and provide jobs to the youths so that they can stay put in the villages," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards focusing on the gram panchayats and has increased the funds flow." Development of villages would stop exodus from the rural areas and it will pave way for a new India," he said.

Addressing the gathering at the National Gram Swaraj Abhiyan here after visiting an exhibition and attending the national panchayati raj diwas, the UP CM said ,"We have to realize the power of our villages and will have to promote the indigenous and local products."

Without taking any names, the CM said that still a large number of the populace has no information about the welfare and developmental schemes of the government. "We have to make them aware about our schemes and should ask them to avail the benefits," he said.

"Seventy per cent of our population lives in the rural areas. Without the development of villages nothing can be achieved. We have to do a lot of work in this regard so that people staying in the villages do not have to rush to the cities to get the facilities," he said.

On the occasion the CM also elaborated on the welfare schemes launched by the Modi government as well as the UP government.

He said that Jan Dhan account opening scheme of the central government was a landmark achievement, while the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojgna and Ujjawala Yojana have given a boost to the rural infrastructure.

Besides, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a 100 bedded women wing in the district hospital besides a girls hostel at ITI, and a community health centre. He also handed over the certificates to the beneficiaries of the central schemes too. UNI