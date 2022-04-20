Teacher's Day Gift: UP Govt Gives 7th Pay Commission To State Teachers

Lucknow: In a gift on the eve of Teachers Day, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced to give the Seventh Pay Commission recommendation to the teachers and its associated cadre of the state Universities.

However, the new pay scale would be implemented for the teachers, while the related cadre of agriculture and technical varsities, along with the veterinary colleges, would be given the same later.

The decision was taken by the state Cabinet here on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Briefing the mediapersons here, state government Spokesperson and Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said the new pay scale to the state and related cadre will be enforced from January 1, 2016.

The new pay scale would be enforced in 18 state varsities, which also includes one law university, one deemed and an open university. He said the government will have to bear a financial burden of Rs 921.54 crore for this hike and in the first year, 50 per cent of the burden would be shared by the Centre. The Minister said the Cabinet has also in-principal approved the implementation of the new pay scale to the teachers of agriculture and technical varsities, along with the veterinary colleges, but it will be enforced in later dates. UNI