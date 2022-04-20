Teach Gita in schools to keep kids rooted to culture: Giriraj

Begusarai: Union Minister Giriraj Singh has said the Bhagwat Geeta should be taught in schools to prevent children from drifting away from the culture and traditional values.

When children go abroad they start eating beef because they were not well versed in their culture and religion, he said speaking at a function. Thus, they should be taught the Bhagwat Geeta, he added.

"We send our children to the missionary schools. They get through IITs, become engineers, go abroad and start eating beef because we don''t teach them our culture," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

It''s not the first time that Singh has made such comments. Earlier, he said they would use techniques that the cow would bear only she-calves and there would be no case of lynching.

At elections rallies, he said those opposing Narendra Modi should go to Pakistan.

--IANS