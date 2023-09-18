    Menu
    India

    TDP MPs protest near Gandhi statue in Parliament over Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September18/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs on Monday staged a protest in the Parliament premises near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue against the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

    The TDP MPs raised slogans and called Naidu’s arrest illegal. They said he was being kept in prison without any evidence.

    The TDP MPs also said that the central government should take note of the situation in Andhra Pradesh.

    The TDP supremo was arrested by Andhra Pradesh CID last week in multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam.

    A court in Vijayawada sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. Naidu is currently lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

    Condemning his ‘illegal’ arrest, the TDP cadres have been staging protests across Andhra Pradesh for the last six days.

    —IANS

    Categories :IndiaTags :Telugu Desam Party TDP Members Parliament Protest N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Arrest Protest Skill Development Scam Judicial Custody
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in