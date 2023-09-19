    Menu
    TDP leaders stage silent protest at Raj Ghat against Naidu's arrest

    Pankaj Sharma
    September19/ 2023
    New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders led by party general secretary Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday, staged a silent protest at Raj Ghat against the “illegal” arrest of the party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

    TDP MPs and former MPs participated in the protest at Mahatma Gandhi’s mausoleum.

    Wearing black badges, the leaders paid their tributes to the Father of the Nation.

    On Monday, the party MPs staged a protest on the Parliament premises near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue.

    They had raised slogans and called Naidu’s arrest illegal. They said he was being kept in prison without any evidence.

    The MPs also said that the central government should take note of the situation in Andhra Pradesh.

    Naidu was arrested by Andhra Pradesh CID on September 9 in multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam.

    A court in Vijayawada sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. He is currently lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

    —IANS

