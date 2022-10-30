TDP claims Jagan Mohan Reddy devastated Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (The Hawk): Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, a senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, claimed on Sunday that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had damaged Andhra Pradesh, which was previously on the path to progress.

According to the former finance minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy is using deceitful marketing and inciting religious and regional divisions among the people of the state to shift public attention away from his failures. In three and a half years, he has utterly ruined the state that was constructed with much hard work by the visionary N. Chandrabbau Naidu, Ramakrishnudu stated.

The TDP politburo member stated that halting the Polavaram project, which is the lifeline of the people of Andhra Pradesh, is a textbook example of Jagan Reddy's awful dictatorship.

He asserted that the masses are anxiously awaiting the end of the YSRCP regime. He stated that no matter when the elections are held, the YSRCP candidates will not receive even their deposits.

According to the TDP leader, farmers in the state are feeling uneasy because initiatives such as zero interest and crop loans are not being effectively executed, leading farmers to seek private loans. Metres are being set aside for agricultural pump sets, which he believes have become a significant burden on farmers.

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, who recalls that over 12 lakh farmers received farm loans during the TDP era, claims that just two lakh farmers are receiving loans presently. The state has reported the highest incidence of farmer suicides, which speaks volumes about the help provided to the farming industry, he said.

The TDP leader claimed Jagan had utterly ignored critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and agriculture. He observed that the Chief Minister is more concerned with altering the titles of organisations than with promoting these sectors.

Andhra Pradesh, which was ranked fourth on the NITI Aayog's National Health Index in 2017-18, has suddenly dropped to tenth place, and major hospitals in the state are refusing to accept Arogyasri cards, he said.

The YSRCP government is openly spreading lies about loans and progress, Ramakrishnudu stated, adding that the ongoing irrigation project has come to a halt.

Though the TDP government had assured that there were no lines in front of ration shops in any region of the state, he added that the situation is now completely different. He stated that, except from rice, the ration shops no longer supply any other commodity.

(Inputs from Agencies)