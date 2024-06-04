TDP-BJP alliance set to form govt in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh elections feature a triangular contest between YSRCP, the Congress-led INDIA coalition, and the BJP-led NDA.

New Delhi [India]: The alliance of Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to form the government in Andhra Pradesh as according to the early trends, the TDP is leading on 127 seats and the BJP on 7 seats.

As per the Election Commission data, the Janasena Party is leading on 17 seats,TDP is leading on 127 seats, the BJP on 7 seats while the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is leading on 22 seats in Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), the Congress-led INDIA coalition, and the BJP-led NDA alliance, comprising Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP).

The exit polls on Sunday have predicted victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly polls held on May 13.

The Assembly polls took place on May 13 in a single-phase polling process.

The Axis My India predicted 78-96 seats for TDP, 55-77 seats for YSRCP, 16-18 seats for JSP, 4-6 seats for BJP, and 0-2 seats for Congress.

Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh was held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

The ruling YSRCP contested on all 175 seats eyeing another term while as part of a seat-sharing arrangement among NDA partners, TDP is contesting on 144 assembly seats, Jana Sena on 21, and BJP on 10.

During the 2019 elections, YSRCP registered a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh, winning 151 of the 175 seats in the Assembly, dethroning the TDP government.

The exit polls also predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is poised to retain power at the Centre with a thumping majority and register its third straight win in the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP-led NDA improved its numbers in 2019 Lok Sabha polls compared to the 2014 election. It is again poised for an upward trajectory, the exit polls predicted.

The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases- on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

—ANI