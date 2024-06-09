TDP's Rammohan Naidu to be youngest Union Minister in Modi Cabinet 3.0

At 36, he secured a third consecutive win from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam constituency, defeating YSR Congress Party's Tilak Perada by 3.2 lakh votes.

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s MP-elect Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu holds the distinction of being the youngest-ever Union Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi Cabinet 3.0.

The 36-year-old won for a third consecutive time from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. He defeated Tilak Perada of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) by a margin of 3.2 lakh votes in elections that was held on May 13.

Rammohan Naidu is set to continue the legacy of his father, senior TDP leader and former Union Minister Yerran Naidu who was endearingly known as 'Yerranna' and became at the age of 39, the youngest Minister in 1996. He served in the cabinets of Deve Gowda and IK Gujaral in the United Front Government from 1996-1998. The late leader who passed away in a road accident in the year 2012 was a four-time member of Parliament and served as the TDP's Parliamentary leader in the Lok Sabha.

Moreover, Rammohan Naidu, who entered politics in 2012 is like his father is considered among the most loyalists to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. He served as the National general secretary of the Chandrababu-led party.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/pm-elect-narendra-modi-signs-visitor's-book-after-laying-wreath-at-the-national-war-memorial

The Srikakulam MP is an MBA graduate and holds an engineering degree from the US. He completed his schooling at the Delhi Public School in RK Puram.

Rammohan Naidu contested and won as the Lok Sabha MP from Srikakulam in 2014 at the age of 26, making waves as the second youngest MP in the 16th Lok Sabha. He was the TDP's floor leader in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

In addition to his parliamentary duties, Rammohan Naidu has held the post of a member of the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing. Furthermore, he served as a member of the standing committees on Railways and Home Affairs, the Consultative Committee on the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes and the Official Language Department in the 16th Lok Sabha.

He was honoured with the Sansad Ratna Award in 2020 for his extraordinary performance as an MP.

His decision to take paternity leave during the 2021 budget sessions for his wife's pregnancy sparked healthy discussions on gender rights and education. He is one of the first MPs to advocate for menstrual health education and sex education in parliament and has actively campaigned for the removal of GST on sanitary pads.

—ANI