TB Patients Vulnerable To Coronavirus: Doctor

Lucknow: With the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world, there is anxiety among the tuberculosis (TB) experts regarding it as a person with pulmonary TB is more vulnerable to the deadly virus.

Dr Surya Kant Tripathi, Head, Department of Respiratory Medicine, King George's Medical University said here on Wednesday that Uttar Pradesh has not suspended its fight against the TB. Despite the lockdown and Coronavirus threat the DOT Centers are working and patients are being given a month's medicine, he told reporters.

Earlier, the patients were called on daily basis and asked to take medicine in front of the TB Health worker.

"This is a fact that any person with compromised lung is vulnerable to Corona. The patients having TB need to take more precautions," Dr Tripathi, who is also Head of UP Chapter Tuburculosis said.

Dr Tripathi said that the TB is the leading killer of people. An estimated 4.35 lakh people die every year because of this disease, so in an average over 1000 people die every day of TB.

"We have asked the TB Health worker not to compromise and test for any person for both TB and COVID. The primary symptom of both the diseases is same. In TB the cough is accompanied with sputum while in case of corona it is dry cough. Otherwise, both the patients have fever. In case of Corona the infected person will develop pain in the body which he cannot conceal," he said.

Manjusha Srivastava, a TB Health worker is, however, bit nervous about the spread of COVID. "The COVID-19 pandemic is spreading its tentacles. ''We have so many untested TB patients. We, of course, have a lot of untested COVID-19 patients. Once the corona virus cases started coming in large way TB will take a beating," she said. UNI