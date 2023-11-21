Taylor Swift performs even after heel wardrobe malfunction in Brazil

Taylor Swift dazzles in Rio de Janeiro despite a footwear mishap during her Eras Tour, showcasing resilience and winning hearts.

Washington [US]: Multiple Grammy-winning singer, who is presently on the South American leg of her Eras Tour, knows how to keep her shows going even if it means performing with only one working shoe, as shown in fan footage from her Monday event in Rio de Janeiro, reported People.

While pausing for applause during the show, she took a moment to readjust her footwear.

"@TaylorSwift13 taking out the sole of her shoe #RioTSTheErasTour," a user captioned a video on X.

"Making me feel amazing right now!" and the "Style" hitmaker said as her fans cheered her on even during the minor slip-up with her footwear.

A fan page provided a more detailed explanation of what happened. Swift was dressed in a bedazzled bodysuit, and one of her knee-high Louboutin pumps was missing the heel, it stated.

"She stands on tiptoe, with a broken heel, like a real-life Barbie, #RioTSTheErasTour," read a post tagged with video footage of the footwear slip-up.



The "Shake It Off" singer was scheduled to perform on Saturday, but the show was postponed due to extreme heat.

At the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, Swift tied Drake for the most-awarded artiste at the award show of all time, with 39 awards each.

Although she could not be at the show to accept her 10 awards in person, she filmed an acceptance speech backstage in Brazil, People reported.

—ANI