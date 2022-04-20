Taylor Swift makes breakup playlist for heartbroken fan on Tumblr

Washington: Taylor Swift recently provided a 6-song breakup playlist to one of her heartbroken fans on Tumblr. The 'Shake it Off' hitmaker gave support to her fan named Kasey after she approached the 24-year-old singer when her boyfriend broke-up with her via text just few days prior to Valentine's Day, E! Online reported. The American singer also gave her a playlist to help her fan which includes Charli XCX 's single 'Stay Away', Montgomery's 'Not Around', HAERTS' 'Wings', MisterWives' 'Coffins', 'Sleep' by Azure Ray and 'Begin Again' by Measure. Kasey later thanked Swift for her support. ANI